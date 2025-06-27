Trump pushes for Congress green light on giant tax cuts package | interim government News

Trump told officials and supporters the package was "one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history of our country."

US President Donald Trump made his final pitch at a White House event Friday for his massive tax relief and spending cuts package as the Senate eyes a vote in the coming days.

The so-called "One, Big Beautiful Bill" would extend Trump's expiring first term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion -- but strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to deficits over a decade.

"And that's everybody saying that -- virtually everybody," the Republican leader added.

"The one big, beautiful bill (will) secure our borders, turbo charge our economy and bring back the American dream."

Senate Republicans want to begin a weekend of votes on the package -- which Trump sees as crucial to his legacy -- on Friday, with hopes of getting it to Trump's desk by July 4.

But those self-imposed deadlines look set to slip with deep divides over spending and debt dividing Republicans in both the Senate and the House.

They are using a special process to avoid having to rely on votes from the minority Democrats but currently lack the support on their own side to get the package across the line.

Independent analysis shows that the bill would pave the way for a significant redistribution of wealth from the poorest 10 percent of Americans to the richest.

It is deeply unpopular across multiple demographic, age and income groups, according to extensive recent polling.

A handful of Senate Republicans are opposed to provisions that would gut the Medicaid health care program for low-income Americans and threaten scores of rural hospitals with closure.

More than a dozen House Republicans have warned they won't support the Medicaid cuts, yet lawmakers in both chambers have complained that the savings in the package don't go far enough.

Although the House has already passed its own version, both chambers have to agree on the same text before it can be signed into law.

Republican leaders were working Thursday to hammer out a version that can get a quick rubber-stamp in the House without returning to the negotiating table.

Majority Leader John Thune can only lose three Senate Republicans on any vote, and the margin in the House -- depending on attendance -- is similar.

Trump was joined in the White House by "everyday Americans" who would benefit from the bill, according to the White House, including waiters, food delivery drivers and border patrol agents.

"We're going to be celebrating for a long time, because we're turning our country around," Trump said. "We're getting our country back, and we're ruling with common sense."