Donald Trump. File Photo

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran and the United States will hold fresh nuclear talks on Thursday, adding that Tehran's negotiators were "tough" and that a deal was "not there" yet.

"We have a meeting with Iran on Thursday so we're going to wait until Thursday," Trump told reporters when asked whether Tehran had submitted a promised counter-proposal on a deal yet.

Source : BSS/AFP