Trump to Iran's supreme leader: 'You got beat to hell' | Miscellaneous News

White House officials indicated that renewed negotiations with Iran are likely, although no meetings have been confirmed.

আয়াতুল্লাহ আলি খামেনি। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

President Donald Trump dismissed recent remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had warned the U.S. against further military action and claimed that Iran had “won the war” with Israel.

Speaking to the press and later on social media, Trump rejected Khamenei’s statements, arguing they contradicted the facts on the ground. He pointed to the U.S. airstrikes and 12 days of Israeli attacks that he said had dealt significant damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Trump criticized Khamenei’s rhetoric as inappropriate for someone in his position.

“You’re supposed to be a respected spiritual leader,” Trump said. “But you got badly beaten.”

Trump’s comments followed Khamenei’s televised address, in which the Iranian leader claimed that a missile strike on a U.S. base in Qatar was a powerful message to Washington and warned against any future military actions by the U.S. or Israel. The message was Khamenei’s first public appearance in days.

The exchange of sharp words came as both leaders dealt with growing scrutiny over the effects of recent military strikes.

Trump and his administration disputed early assessments from the Defense Intelligence Agency that said the U.S. strikes had only delayed Iran’s nuclear progress by a few months. Khamenei, now 86 and facing questions about his health, appeared determined to project strength and leadership in the aftermath of the 12-day conflict.

Trump also referenced a proposal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to target Khamenei directly. According to a U.S. official, Trump rejected the plan. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that although he knew Khamenei’s location during the conflict, he chose not to authorize a strike to kill him.

“I spared him from a horrible, humiliating death,” Trump wrote. “He doesn’t have to thank me.”

Following the strikes, Trump issued pointed warnings on social media, making it clear the U.S. was aware of Khamenei’s whereabouts but had no immediate plans to eliminate him.

The former president maintained that the Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed using advanced U.S. weaponry, including bunker-busting bombs. While the DIA report wasn’t contested, the administration emphasized intelligence from the CIA and others suggesting the strikes had rendered an enrichment site nonfunctional.

Trump also said he expects Iran to allow international inspectors to verify that its nuclear program has been halted. Asked whether groups like the IAEA should be allowed in, Trump said Iran would have to cooperate — with them or “with someone we trust, including ourselves.”

White House officials indicated that renewed negotiations with Iran are likely, although no meetings have been confirmed.

U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff recently said that both direct and indirect communication channels between Washington and Tehran remain open. A sixth round of talks was planned in Oman earlier this month but was canceled after Israel launched an attack on Iran.

Trump insisted that Iran’s drive for nuclear weapons has diminished.

“They’re exhausted. Israel’s exhausted, too,” he said. “Nuclear weapons are the last thing on their minds right now.”