Turkish Envoy calls on DU VC | University News

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen called on Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan at the latter’s office of the university on Tuesday (March 11).

DU Treasurer Prof. Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and AssociateProfessor of World Religion and Culture Department Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud were present on this occasion.

During the meeting they discussed the matters of mutual interests specially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programs among Dhaka University and different universities in Turkey.

Exchange of teachers, students and researchers among Dhaka University and Turkish universities were also discussed in the meeting.

Besides, they discussed about reconstruction of central mosque complex at DU with the financial support from Diyanet Foundation of Turkey. They also discussed regarding the development of Shahid Buddhijibe Dr. Muhammad Mortaza Medical Centre as well as different laboratories at DU with the financial and technical support from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Turkish Ambassador expressed his willingness to provide scholarship for DU students for higher study in Turkey.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan said, the friendly relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey has been prevailing for long time. These friendly ties between the two countries will be strengthened further in the days to come, he hoped.

He sought cooperation from Turkish Ambassador to implement different development projects including reconstruction of Central Mosque Complex and Medical Centre at DU.

The Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen assured the VC of providing gall possible support and cooperation in this regard.