Two dozen political leaders set to meet Dr Yunus today | interim government News

Nearly two dozen political leaders are set to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus later today (Sunday) in two groups to discuss pressing national issues, including the upcoming election and political reforms.

The meetings will be held at the state guest house Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser at 5pm and 6pm respectively, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

In the first phase, Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Saiful Haque, Zonayed Saki, Hasnat Qayyum, Mujibur Rahman Manju, Mujahidul Islam Selim, Khalequzzaman Bhuiyan, Tipu Biswas, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu and Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan will meet the Chief Adviser.

In the second phase, Maulana Sadiqur Rahman, Maulana Rezaul Karim, Maulana Mamunul Haque, Maulana Ahmed Abdul Quader, Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Maulana Manjurul Islam Affendi, Nurul Haque Noor, Maulana Musa Bin Izhar and Mufti Maulana Shakhawat Hossain Razi will have talks with the Chief Adviser.

On Saturday, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party leaders met Prof Yunus separately.