Two Iran generals killed in Israel strikes, airspace closed until further notice | Miscellaneous News

Two Iran generals killed in Israel strikes, airspace closed until further notice

Meanwhile, Iran’s civil aviation authorities had declared the country’s airspace closed ‘until further notice,’ state media reported Saturday, as Israel and Iran continued to trade fire for a second day.

Two senior Iranian generals have been killed in Israeli strikes, state television reported Saturday, as Israel kept up its assault on Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

General Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces general staff, and General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, ‘were martyred’, the broadcaster said.

source-newage