Two schoolgirls, four farmers killed in lightning strikes | School News

Two schoolgirls, four farmers killed in lightning strikes

On Tuesday morning, farmer Zakir Hossen, 35, was killed in a lightning strike in Paschim Lakshmipur village of Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj.

At least six people, two of whom were schoolgirls and four farmers, were killed in three separate lightning strikes in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Jhenaidah districts on Tuesday, according to reports by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

All the farmers were working in their farms at the time of their death.

Deceased was a resident of the village.

The police said that Zakir went to cut paddy in a nearby haor (vast depression straddling the north-eastern districts) at around 11:00am amid a drizzle when lightning struck him.

Rushed to Jamalganj Upazila Health Centre, the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Two schoolgirls and a farmer were killed in separate lightning strikes in Pakundia and Mithamoin upazilas of Kishoreganj.

Deceased Irina, 15, daughter of Jalal Uddin, and Priya, 15, daughter of Badal Mia, were residents of Charteki village in Pakundia. Both were students of Class IX of Charteki Girls School and College.

Thunderbolt struck the schoolgirls about noon when they were returning home from school amid a stormy weather, said Pakundia police officer-in-charge Md Sakhawat Hossain.

The other deceased is Kadu Mia, 35, of Chamakpur Dakshin Hati village under Ghagra union of Mithamoin.

Lightning struck Kadu Mia in his paddy field in Chamakpur Dakshin Hati village in the afternoon, said Mithamoin police officer-in-charge Md Shafiul Alam.

Two farmers were killed in separate lightning strikes while working in their farms in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila.

Local people said Mirajul died in a lightning strike at about 11:00am while harvesting paddy in his farmland.

Waliyar was struck by a thunderbolt as he was cutting paddy in his village.

Jhenaidah Sadar police officer-in-charge Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed both the incidents.