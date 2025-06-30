Two students expelled, 1235 absent on 2nd day HSC exams in Ctg | Education News

The second day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination under Chattogram Education Board (CEB) passed off peacefully today.
Two examinees from Government City College have been expelled in Bangla second paper examination for adopting unfair means, board sources said.
A CEB source said that on the 2nd day, 87,083 out of 88,318 students participated in the examination at 115 centers from 307 colleges.
A total of 1235 students were absent in the Bangla second paper examination today.
A total of 65 vigilance teams consisting of teachers and magistrates visited different centers of the port city.CEB controller, Professor Dr. Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury told BSS that the first day of examination passed off peacefully and free from unfair means as the authorities adopted all possible measures to maintain the trend of peaceful examinations in recent years.
