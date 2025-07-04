U-18 Asia Cup Hockey: Bangladesh beat Hong Kong, China by 3-0 goals in opening match | sports News

After a barren first quarter, Din Islam struck twice for Bangladesh in the 20th and 26th minutes, the first was a field goal (1-0) and another from a penalty corner (2-0).[inside-ad-1]

Bangladesh men's hockey team made a good start in the U-18 Asia Cup Hockey beating Hong Kong, China by 3-0 goals in the opening match in the Chinese city of Dazhou on Thursday.

After a barren first quarter, Din Islam struck twice for Bangladesh in the 20th and 26th minutes, the first was a field goal (1-0) and another from a penalty corner (2-0).

Amith Hasan scored the remaining goal for Bangladesh in the 43rd minute, also from a penalty corner (3-0).

Bangladesh men's team put in Pool A with Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, China in the 11-team Men's Asia Cup.

AHF Cup Hockey: Bangladesh earn 3rd consecutive victory beating Thailand 2-1

Bangladesh women’s team, which was placed in the eight–team Pool A of the Asia Cup with stronger Japan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, China,will start their campaign taking on stronger Japan on Friday.

Two top teams from each of the groups will qualify for the next round and two top teams of the round will play in the final.

SOURCE : UNB