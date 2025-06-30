U-18 Asia Cup Hockey: Men's, Women's hockey teams fly for China Monday | sports News

Bangladesh Men's and Women's Hockey teams will fly China Monday (June 30) night to participate in the U-18 Asia Cup Hockey beginning in the Chinese city of Dazhou on July 3.

In the eight team Women's Asia Cup, Bangladesh team, which put in Pool A with stronger Japan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong China, will start their campaign taking on Japan on July 4

Hosts China, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan placed in Pool B.

Two top teams from each of the groups will qualify for the next round and two top teams of the round will play in the final.

Bangladesh men's team, which was also put in Pool A with Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong,China in the 11-team men's Asia Cup, will play Hong Kong,China in the inaugural match on July 3.

Mohammad Abdullah named as the captain of Bangladesh men's team while Sarika Safa named as the captain of women's team.

