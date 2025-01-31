UGC considers ‘July 36 univ’ for seven govt colleges | College News

Asked about when the new university would be established and start academic activities, the chairman said, "We are still working on it. We will decide with the best interest of the students in mind."

The University Grants Commission is considering a new public university named "July 36 University" for the seven government colleges that were under Dhaka University.

UGC Chairman Prof SMA Faiz, along with two other commission members, met Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday to discuss potential names for the university.

During the meeting, "July 36 University" was proposed as a possible name.

Prof Faiz said, "We are still working on the modalities and structure of the university. For example, we have a national university that oversees colleges, as well as Dhaka University that also manages colleges.

"We are also considering a new model for this university and we will decide on that soon," he added.

Asked about when the new university would be established and start academic activities, the chairman said, "We are still working on it. We will decide with the best interest of the students in mind."

On the name of the university, he said, "Students played a major role in the July uprising. In graffiti across the country, it is referred to as 'July 36'. We believe this name would be a fitting way to remember, recognise, and honour, the sacrifices and contributions of the students."

Prof Faiz also mentioned that several other names were suggested. "Now, it's up to the students to decide."

The seven colleges that are supposed to be under this new university are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government College, Government Bangla College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Government Titumir College, and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College.

Around 2 lakh regular and irregular students are currently enrolled in graduate and postgraduate programmes at these colleges.

However, students of Titumir College have been demonstrating for an independent university of their own. Yesterday, they blocked a city street to press home this demand.

Habibullah Rony, one of the organisers of the demonstrations, told this newspaper, "We don't have anything to say about the name of this new university. All we want is not to be included in it. We want a separate university."

On January 27, the Dhaka University authorities decided to sever ties with their seven affiliated colleges following demands by the students of the colleges.

According to the officials, no new students from the seven colleges would be admitted under the DU for the 2024-25 session. However, existing students would continue their studies under DU's administration.

The decision followed a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the college students, demanding the academic and administrative ties with the DU be severed. They issued the ultimatum after clashes broke out between DU students and students of the seven colleges late Sunday and early Monday.

Before the establishment of the National University in 1992, the seven colleges were affiliated with the DU.

After it was formed, the National University took over the responsibilities of the colleges along with other colleges affiliated with other public universities.

In August 2014, then prime minister Sheikh Hasina asked the education ministry to re-affiliate the colleges with respective public universities.

The education ministry in November 2016 decided to start the process by handing over the responsibility of the seven colleges to DU.

On February 17, 2017, the seven colleges were re-affiliated with the DU. The goal was to improve the quality of education, reduce pressure on the National University, and put an end to session jams at colleges.

After the re-affiliation, delays in announcing examination schedules, conducting examinations, and publishing results became serious.

Since 2017, the college students took to the streets several times demanding an end to session jams, publication of flawless results on time, establishment of an administrative building for them, publication of academic calendar, holding examinations on time, and fair evaluation of answer scripts.

In October last year, students began demanding the establishment of an independent university for the colleges.

Source: The Daily Star