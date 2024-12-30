Ugc for quality research

The academic seminar was organized to evaluate the PhD credentials of 12 teachers from various government colleges and determine the compatibility of the degrees obtained with teaching related subjects.

University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh member Professor Dr Masuma Habib today urged the teachers of higher educational institutions for carrying out quality research.

She made the call while speaking as the chief guest at an academic seminar on assessment of relevance of PhD thesis and teaching-related subjects obtained by education department employees (teachers) on the commission premises, a press release said.

She suggested using plagiarism checker software to prevent fake research works.

Professor Dr Masuma Habib said that the research works, conducted in various colleges and universities are making positive impacts for building the country and nation.

She called for encouraging the researchers and utilizing their knowledge individually and institutionally.

At the event, she gave a set of suggestions including adherence to the relevant rules and regulations in conducting research, publishing research results, determining the compatibility of research topics with teaching-related subjects when granting permission to government college teachers to do PhD, evaluating the impact of these researches on society, using proper software to prevent plagiarism in research written in Bengali and strengthening UGC monitoring to verify the quality of research in public universities.

Vice Chancellor of Islamic Arabic University Prof Dr Mohammad Shamsul Alam, Director General of Bangla Academy Prof Mohammad Azam and several professors from different faculties of the Dhaka University were present, among others, on the occasion.

Source: BSS