UGC formulating strong policy to regulate foreign university branches in Bangladesh | University News

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is in the process of developing a clear and stringent guideline to regulate the establishment of foreign university branch campuses in Bangladesh, aiming to ensure quality higher education while preventing its commercialisation.

The committee comprises prominent academics from several leading public and private universities, including the University of Dhaka, Buet, North South University, and Jahangirnagar University.

The Vice-Chancellor of Buet is leading the main committee, while Dr Hossain is leading a key sub-committee within the group.

In an interview with UNB, Dr Hossain said, “We are assessing how beneficial foreign campuses will be for Bangladesh. A high-powered committee, consisting of experienced professors, is actively preparing a guideline policy. Once this policy is finalised, we will be able to decide on the approval of foreign campuses.”

He explained that the UGC has a generally positive stance towards foreign university campuses but remains cautious.

“We are closely examining whether student interests might be hampered, or if public and private universities would come under undue pressure. Private universities have reached a certain standard. However, when we consider the living standards, salary structures, and research facilities for public university teachers, the picture is less satisfactory. If foreign universities begin operating here, our educators might face even more strain,” he added.

The UGC intends to finalise the policy only after comprehensive review and national interest assessments. “If the move proves to be beneficial for the country, we will structure the policy accordingly,” Dr Hossain said.

The new draft policy proposes allowing only the establishment of full-fledged branch campuses, explicitly excluding the operation of study centres.

The proposed policy outlines several mandatory conditions for foreign universities wishing to establish a branch campus in Bangladesh.

These include having a minimum of 25,000 square feet of campus space, employing full-time academic staff, maintaining a fixed deposit of Tk 5 crore, and paying a non-refundable application fee of Tk 10 lakh.

The commission emphasises that the core objective of this policy is to ensure high standards in higher education and to avoid commercial exploitation of the education sector.

Currently, UCSI University has become the first foreign university to receive approval from both the UGC and the Ministry of Education to establish a branch campus in Bangladesh.

The Malaysian university has already started academic activities in Dhaka.

