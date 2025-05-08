UGC seeks EU support to expand higher education opportunities | University News

EU ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller spoke as special guest at the event.

University Grants Commission chairman Professor SMA Faiz has urged the European Union to expand higher education opportunities in various universities in Europe, including scholarships and joint research, for Bangladeshi students.

He made this call at a discussion organised on the occasion of Erasmus Plus Information Day for Bangladesh at the UGC auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

EU ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller spoke as special guest at the event.

UGC members Professor Mohammad Anwar Hossain and Professor Masuma Habib also spoke at the event.