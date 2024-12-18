UGC to be ‘university commission: CA’s Press Secretary

" The University Grants Commission will be a university commission excluding ‘grants’ word so that it can act in a bigger sphere to maintain the quality of all sorts of tertiary education and make the education a time-befitting one,” he said. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh will be made a ‘university commission’ dropping ‘grants’ word from it in a bid to improve the quality of the country’s tertiary education.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said this at a press briefing here at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

" The University Grants Commission will be a university commission excluding ‘grants’ word so that it can act in a bigger sphere to maintain the quality of all sorts of tertiary education and make the education a time-befitting one,” he said.

Though an education reform commission has not been formed, this government is working on many issues here phase by phase to bring reforms in the education sector, said the press secretary.

“The possibility of formation of an education reform commission can’t be ruled out,” he said.

Noting that bribery and irregularities take place also in the education sector, he said, “We’ve identified this area. We’ll also work on it so that we could make the education sector free from all sorts of corruption,” he said.

Shafiqul Alam said the education sector has long been neglected as the desired investment was not made here decade after decade. “Now we need to increase allocation for the education sector,” he said.

CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were present at the briefing.

Source: UNB