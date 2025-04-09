UGC to publish three books on higher education | University News

UGC to publish three books on higher education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has signed an agreement with three university teachers today, to publish UGC-approved textbooks on higher education, ensuring the authors' copyrights.

UGC secretary Md Fakhrul Islam signed the agreements at an event with scriptwriters Dr Makhan Chandra Roy of Bangla Department at Chittagong University, Deepti Rani Dutta of Oriental Arts Department and Dr Kalidas Bhakta of Sanskrit Department at Dhaka University.

UGC member Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan was present at the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Dr Tanzimuddin said the books will help students enhance their knowledge.

He expressed hope the initiative to publish quality books on higher education by the UGC will continue.

Dr Tanzimuddin highlighted the UGC's bid to increase research support, create new knowledge, and manage universities properly at that time.

The scriptwriters thanked the UGC for encouraging research and publication works.