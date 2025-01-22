Ugc warns against unauthorised east asian university

The university has no campus in the capital and presents false information on its website (https://eaub. info), a UGC inspection team found out recently.

THE University Grants Commission on Tuesday said that the East Asian University was conducting its activities completely illegally without taking any approval from the government.

The university has no campus in the capital and presents false information on its website (https://eaub. info), a UGC inspection team found out recently. The inspection team said in its report that the unapproved East Asian University was conducting its illegal activities only for 'certificate businesses'.

A press release, issued by the commission on Tuesday, read that UGC took an initiative to collect information about the university after a renowned private industrial institution's human resource branch requested the com- mission to check the authenticity of a certificate issued by the university.

