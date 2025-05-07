UGC working to meet new generation’s expectations: chair | University News

He made the comment while speaking as chief guest at a workshop titled ‘Rapid Needs Assessment Tools Validation’ under the Social and Mental Health Protection Project being implemented jointly by UGC and UNESCO at the UGC auditorium, said a press release.

The chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission Professor SMA Faiz on Tuesday said that the UGC was working as a supporting organisation of the country’s higher education institutions to fulfil the expectations of the young generation of the new Bangladesh.

He advised the concerned to work as a team rather than being a watchdog over the universities to improve the quality of higher education and research.

UGC members Professor Mohammad Anwar Hossain and Professor Masuma Habib spoke as special guests.

The workshop was conducted by the director of the international collaboration department (acting) Ms Jasmine Parveen. UGC secretary Md Fakhrul Islam and UNESCO representative Raju Das were present.

Teachers and student representatives of 22 universities involved in the social and mental health protection of students and relevant officials of UGC participated.

The Social and Mental Health Protection Project aims to provide social and mental health services to 10,000 students of public and private universities in the country.