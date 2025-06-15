UITS team wins silver and bronze medals at WICE | Miscellaneous News

The WICE 2025 competition has both international and national divisions, offering a wide range of categories for participants.

The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) are delighted to announce that two of their seven participating teams have won silver and bronze medals in the national selection phase of the 7th World Invention Competition and Exhibition (WICE) 2025 held on 30 May 2025.

Out of 120 competing teams, these two teams from UITS have proven their uniqueness and secured the opportunity to represent Bangladesh at the prestigious international WICE 2025 event to be held in Malaysia.

Organized by the Indonesia Young Scientist Association (IYSA), WICE is a globally recognized platform that brings together young talents to showcase their groundbreaking ideas in science, technology, engineering and social innovation. The Global Round of WICE 2025 is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from 21-26 September 2025.

Silver Medal: Team ‘PELTIERS’ project name ‘Innovative Eco-Friendly Air Conditioning’

Team members: Asif Mahmud, Nusrat Jahan Annie, Jihadul Zarif Siam

Bronze Medal: Team ‘Nexora’ project name ‘Find Blood’

Party members: Biswajit Roy, Tanvir Mahmud Shaheen, Sawda Akhtar

Additionally, Asif Mahmud received the CR Medal as UITS' Campus Ambassador.

Progress on the global stage

The top 15 teams selected from this national phase have earned the invaluable opportunity to represent Bangladesh at the main event of WICE 2025 to be held in Malaysia. WICE Bangladesh is committed to providing comprehensive guidance and ongoing support to all selected teams, so that they can be fully prepared for the final competition.

The international divisions include IT & Robotics, Environmental Science, Innovative Social Science, Applied Physics & Engineering, and Applied Life Science. Participants in each division will be eligible for various awards including Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. There are also Best Country Representative (CR) Awards, Best Project Awards, DoB Special Awards, TA Special Awards, and Participation Awards. This event will encourage participants to develop resilience, confidence, adaptability, and collective intelligence – all skills needed in this changing era. These skills are essential to transform ourselves according to market changes and trends.