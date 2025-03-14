UN chief meets Dr Yunus; will visit Rohingya camp together | interim government News

The chief adviser, who will also visit the Rohingya camp together with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Cox’s Bazar by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11:15am.

Visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday had a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and discussed the issues of mutual interests, including the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The meeting was held at chief adviser's Office in Tejgaon.

The chief adviser will visit the under-construction Cox's Bazar International Airport and the Khurushkul Climate Refugee Center on Friday.

The chief adviser, who will also visit the Rohingya camp together with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Cox’s Bazar by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11:15am.

He will share an Iftar with the refugees, to be hosted by Dr Yunus.

A million Rohingyas will break fast in their camps in Cox's Bazar with Guterres and Chief Adviser Dr Yunus.

Guterres and Dr Yunus will meet there with Rohingya refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their homes in Myanmar.

They will also meet with the host Bangladeshi communities who have been so generous in hosting them.

"Every Ramadan, I spend time with Muslim communities living in difficult circumstances, to observe the fast with them and help shine a spotlight on their plight. This year I’m in Bangladesh to express my solidarity with Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi people hosting them," Guterres said on his Ramadan solidarity visit.

On Saturday in Dhaka, the secretary-general will meet with youth and representatives from civil society, said an official at the UN office in Dhaka.

He will also have a joint press conference with the Foreign Adviser Hossain on Saturday afternoon.

Source: UNB