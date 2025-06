Following a first, urgent meeting after Israel attacked last Friday, this second session was requested by Iran, with support from Russia, China and Pakistan, a diplomat told AFP on Wednesday.

The United Nations Security Council will convene Friday to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, council president Guyana said.

source : BSS