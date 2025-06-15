Unfit vehicles will not be allowed to ply: Adviser Fouzul | interim government News

Unfit vehicles will not be allowed to ply: Adviser Fouzul

He issued the warning while talking to reporters on the first working day after a 10-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday at the Secretariat.

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan on Sunday warned that vehicles which have become unfit and exceeded their economic lifespan will not be allowed to ply to avoid road accidents.

Fouzul said there was a bit of traffic gridlock on the roads this time (Eid-ul-Azha) as holidaymakers had a short time to leave the capital and other cities before the Eid celebration.

The adviser said that those (transport workers) collected extra fares from the passengers were forced to return.