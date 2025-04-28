United International University trustees concern over shut down | University News

Prof. Md. Mujibur Rahman, Department of Civil Engineering, Chair

The Board of Trustees of United International University (UIU) expresses deep concern regarding the recent incidents on campus and across social media platforms.

In light of these events, and to ensure that all major decisions are based on a comprehensive understanding of the facts amidst various claims and narratives, the Board is committed to exercising due diligence.

In line with UIU's commitment to transparency and its vision of contributing to the development of education in Bangladesh, the Board has constituted an independent fact-finding committee comprising the following members:

•Prof. Md. Mujibur Rahman, Department of Civil Engineering, Chair

•Dr. Sadid Muneer, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Member

•Dr. Mohammad Tariq Hasan, Associate Professor, School of Business & Economic, Member Secretary

The committee is tasked with conducting a thorough and impartial study of the recent incidents and unrest. They are requested to submit a detailed report within seven (7) working days, including all relevant evidence, findings, and statements.

The Board remains committed to maintaining transparency, fairness, and the highest standards of integrity in addressing the situation, while continuing to work toward academic excellence and national development.