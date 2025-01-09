University student unions: Student bodies split over polls timing

Most of the left-wing student parties are also in favour of delaying the election. They want to reform the structure of students' union, popularly known as chhatra sangsad, at DU and JU.

With Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities gearing up for student union elections, the student bodies are now sharply divided over when the polls should be held.

The Students Against Discrimination and Shibir are in favour of elections without much delay as they are confident of winning.

The Chhatra Dal, on the other hand, is keen on delaying the elections until the national polls because its leaders are yet to be "fully active" on campuses, said insiders.

Most of the left-wing student parties are also in favour of delaying the election. They want to reform the structure of students' union, popularly known as chhatra sangsad, at DU and JU.

During the July mass uprising, most student bodies took part in the protests, the face of which was Students Against Discrimination. After the fall of Awami League government in early August, the student bodies had disagreements over different matters.

Ever since the DU authorities formed a special committee to conduct the Ducsu (Dhaka University Central Students' Union) polls on November 14, 2024, the student organisations became divided.

Many leaders of the Chhatra Dal, the pro-BNP student body, have already graduated from DU and JU. Since they are not students and remained inactive on campuses for many years, they fear losing, activists said.

Abu Baker Majumder, a key SAD leader who is likely to run for a top post, said, "Different kinds of organisations now coexist on campus. Now is the time to prioritise student rights. Ducsu is the main forum to champion their rights on campus."

SM Farhad, president of DU unit Shibir, said, "There is a level playing field for everyone. We demand reforms to the Ducsu constitution and elections by February. We believe the reforms can be made soon."

On the other hand, Chhatra Dal leaders believe students' union polls should be held after the national elections.

Its leaders think that the BNP will do very well in the national election and it would give the student body some advantage.

DU Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon said the environment on campus was not yet conducive for polls.

He referred to the instances of campus vigilantism and what many have termed as "moral policing".

"We urge the university authorities to prepare for polls once the situation is normal. That would ensure the participation of all student organisations and foster a competitive atmosphere," he said.

The Ducsu grants excessive power to the vice-chancellor, and it should be changed, he said.

REFORM OF CHARTER FIRST AT JU

SAD leaders demand that the date for election should be set now.

JU authorities formed a five-member election commission.

Shah M Faysal Hossain, joint convener of JU Chhatra Dal, said constitutional and administrative reforms should be made before the Jucsu polls.

"We will soon discuss our reform proposals with the university authorities," he told The Daily Star.

Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri, and several cultural organisations, also have similar demands. The Chhatra Dal and these organisations demand that Shibir should not be allowed to participate in the election.

A meeting on Jucsu ended abruptly on November 19 over disagreements on the matter.

Riddha Anindya Ganguly, general secretary of the JU Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said, "We appreciate the administration's willingness to hold the Jucsu election. But necessary reforms must be made first."

Riddha said Shibir was banned at JU in 1989 by 22 student organisations for its involvement in a murder.

"But if Shibir takes accountability and publicly apologises for its past crimes, we may consider acknowledging its political activities," she said.

Sojib Ahmed Zenich, convener of JU Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said, "A committee must be formed to update the outdated Jucsu constitution. Additionally, the university authorities must create a fair, dorm-wise database of students."

The JU unit of the SAD has yet to clarify its reform proposals, but stress that the election schedule should be announced soon.

"The administration must ensure the election schedule is announced on February 1," said Touhid Siam, member secretary of the platform's JU unit.

Moniruzzaman, chief election commissioner of Jucsu polls, said, "If the student bodies seek reforms, they may discuss the matter with the university administration. The Election Commission has no role in this. The election schedule is set to be announced on February 1."

RAJSHAHI AND CHITTAGONG

Salahuddin Ammar, coordinator of the RU SAD, said, "We want a roadmap to the Rucsu polls immediately. Delays may make the campus unstable."

Abdullah Masud, president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union's RU unit, said the vice-chancellor announced that Rucsu polls would be held within five months, but the three months have already passed.

"There is still a lot of ambiguity about the entire electoral process," he added.

RU VC Saleh Hasan Naqib, however, said that they are hopeful of announcing a roadmap to the polls by mid-January.

At CU, Leaders and members of various student organisations, including SAD, JCD, Shibir, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Chhatra Andolon and Chhatra Union are demonstrating for holding elections.

Kamal Uddin, pro-vice chancellor (administration), said the university formed a committee which will work for holding the polls.

The committee will recommend necessary reforms, he said.

Sakib Ahmed and Nurahsan Mridul also contributed to this report

Source: the daily star