Unsuccessful jobseekers to besiege NTRCA tomorrow | ntrca News

Shahdat said that tomorrow’s programme was part of their ongoing protest that began on June 15.

ছবি : দৈনিক শিক্ষাডটকম

Some unsuccessful candidates who believed that they were discriminated against in the latest non-government teacher’s registration examinations announced that they would besiege the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority office on Sunday.

The announcement came on Friday from the agitating group, belonging to around 20,000 candidates who were unsuccessful in the examinations, who demanded that the authority review their examination results.

The protesting candidates raised a five-point demand and came up with the announcement of their Sunday’s programme at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

On behalf of the central committee of the protesting group, Shahdat Hossen at the press conference said that they would organise a grand rally in front of the NTRCA office and besiege it tomorrow morning if their demands were not met.

Shahdat said that tomorrow’s programme was part of their ongoing protest that began on June 15.

Another jobseeker Sonia Akhtar read a written statement alleging that the examination results were discriminatory, demanding a review.

Their other demands, include allowing the jobseekers, who secured 40 per cent marks from academic certificates and viva voce jointly, to participate in the recruitment process, and issuing e-certificates to all the candidates securing at least 40 per cent marks in the written examination.

Their protest began on June 15 and it resumed on June 22 when the police sprayed water and hurled sound grenades to disperse them from in front of the National Press Club and detained seven of them.

In November 2023, the NTRCA published a notice for the 18th teacher’s registration examination that saw 19 lakh candidates apply.

In October 2024, total 83,865 candidates passed the written test held in July 2024. In the viva voce held between October 2024 and May this year, 60,521 candidates passed as per the results published on June 4.

In a separate instance related to the same examinations, 171 candidates, who missing the original date of viva voce and were allowed to take the test on March 23 this year after they had applied to the authority, also requested the authority for a recheck of results as no one passed the viva.

On June 15, the NTRCA issued an amended circular saying that after rechecking the hard copy and soft copy of the viva results it found 113 candidates out of 171 passed in the March 23 viva voce.

Till now, 60,634 candidates passed the viva, the June 15 circular added.



Source: newage