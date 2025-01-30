US business group plans to invest in Bangladesh | interim government News

Beach, who is the CEO and founder of Highground Holdings, said his company has already acquired multiple assets in Bangladesh and would like to invest more in the country's energy, finance and a number of other sectors.

Top US businessman Gentry Beach Thursday called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and expressed his desire to invest in Bangladesh.

Beach, who is the CEO and founder of Highground Holdings, said his company has already acquired multiple assets in Bangladesh and would like to invest more in the country's energy, finance and a number of other sectors.

“You've done a great job,” Beach told the Chief Adviser, adding that the law and order situation has improved and stability has returned.

It is time for more investment to come to this country. We are excited to be here, Beach, who is also the chairman of Paramount USA, told Professor Yunus.

He said his company was also interested in investing in real estate, especially in low-cost social housing, aerospace, and defence sectors.

Professor Yunus welcomed Beach for making an investment at ‘a critical time’ in the country. He said the Interim government was carrying out reforms to attract more foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.

“The country is ready for business. The business conditions are now right. We are beginning a new chapter in our history,” the Chief Adviser said.

Professor Yunus said Bangladesh needs more US investments in many sectors including gas explorations in onshore and offshore fields.

Beach, whose company has invested in Africa and plans to invest in Pakistan, said more American investment would mean a rise in labour wages.

“We will make Bangladesh great again,” he said.

Special Envoy to Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi Bangladesh Investment Development Authorities chairman, Ashik Chowdhury, and senior secretary to SDG affairs, Lamiya Morshed, were also present on the occasion.