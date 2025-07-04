US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to assist immigration tasks | interim government News

US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to assist immigration tasks

The deployment is the first round of several requested by the US Department of Homeland Security to help its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency facilitate President Donald Trump's migrant crackdown, a top priority of his second term.

Around 200 Marines were deployed to Florida on Thursday to provide administrative and logistical support for immigration enforcement raids happening in the southeastern state.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the mobilization of up to 700 troops, with additional deployments planned for the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas, officials said.

"Service members participating in this mission will perform strictly non-law enforcement duties within ICE facilities," US Northern Command said in a statement.

"Their roles will focus on administrative and logistical tasks, and they are specifically prohibited from direct contact with individuals in ICE custody or involvement in any aspect of the custody chain."

Earlier this week, Trump toured a new migrant detention center in Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" that can house up to 1,000 people.

The deployment also comes a month after the Republican leader sent 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, California, in response to protests against immigration raids conducted by ICE.

California officials heavily criticized Trump over his use of the military, saying it escalated protests that local law enforcement could have handled.

The Trump administration insisted the deployment was necessary to quell unrest and protect federal property and personnel.

