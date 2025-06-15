US had 'nothing to do with the attack on Iran,' Trump says | Miscellaneous News

US had 'nothing to do with the attack on Iran,' Trump says

President Donald Trump attends a celebration of the US Army's 250th birthday in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Photo. CNN

President Donald Trump said the US “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight” in a post to his social media platform Truth Social Sunday morning, issuing a warning to Tehran not to bring his country into the conflict.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump said.

“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict,” Trump added.

This spring, Trump gave Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 60 days to negotiate a nuclear deal, warning there would be consequences if they didn’t come to an agreement. At the time, Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on attacking Iran, to give space for the negotiations.

After Israel began striking Iran on Friday, Trump told CNN: “I don’t know if you know but I gave them a 60-day warning and today is day 61.”