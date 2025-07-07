US Senator Sheikh Rahman calls for good governance in Bangladesh | interim government News

“Law enforcement still remains unsatisfactory and corruption is deeply entrenched across various sectors. Unless these issues are addressed, genuine development will remain out of reach of the people,” he told UNB in Dhaka recently.

Bangladesh-born US Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman has called on the country’s interim government to implement essential reforms and strengthen key institutions ahead of the upcoming national election to ensure meaningful and lasting changes.

While acknowledging Bangladesh’s significant development, the senator emphasised that critical challenges persist.

He urged the government to implement minimum reforms and ensure exemplary punishment for the individuals responsible for misgovernance and corruption under previous administrations.

“Law enforcement still remains unsatisfactory and corruption is deeply entrenched across various sectors. Unless these issues are addressed, genuine development will remain out of reach of the people,” he told UNB in Dhaka recently.

Senator Sheikh Rahman visited Bangladesh on a personal trip to see his 97-year-old mother and celebrated Eid-ul-Azha at his birthplace in Sararchar village of Kishoreganj for the first time in 45 years. He left Bangladesh for the US on Wednesday, July 2.

In addition to his personal engagements, Senator Sheikh Rahman held several meetings in Dhaka and Gazipur with Bangladeshi and US officials, as well as members of the business community.

Advocacy Reforms

On the political front, Senator Sheikh Rahman stressed that holding elections alone is not enough without structural reforms. “Reforms in law enforcement and the judiciary are essential. Reports of political harassment, including some from my own hometown, are deeply concerning,” he said.

Referring to various reports about illicit financial outflows from Bangladesh, Senator Sheikh Rahman urged the government to sign the bilateral agreements to trace and recover the stolen assets.

He also suggested utilising multinational organisations, of which Bangladesh is a member, to support efforts in tracking and repatriating the illicit funds.

“Core reforms must be implemented before the elections. Remaining reforms can be addressed by the next elected government,” he added.

Senator Sheikh Rahman emphasised the need for a long-term commitment to democratic governance. “Bangladesh must ensure smooth and transparent transfers of power -- not just for one election, but consistently over the next 25 to 30 years,” he said.

The senior US politician, a member of the Democratic Party, urged Bangladeshi politicians, bureaucrats and business leaders to act with integrity. “State institutions need to be strengthened. Nepotism must be stopped. Only competent and ethical individuals should be entrusted with national responsibilities,” he said.

Concern Over the Rohingya Crisis

Senator Sheikh Rahman has expressed his grave concern over the ongoing Rohingya crisis, terming it a major humanitarian issue in Bangladesh. Though he was interested in visiting the Rohingya camps to witness the situation firsthand, the senator said that the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had not yet responded to his request.

“This Rohingya crisis remains urgent, particularly due to declining external funding. If the Bangladesh government seeks my support, I’m ready to raise the issue with the US government, especially about the US funding,” he said.

Call for Environmental Responsibility

The senator emphasised the need for raising civic responsibility and environmental awareness among Bangladeshi people.

“Wherever I go out, I see trash scattered at most of the places. Citizens must take their own initiatives to keep their surroundings neat and clean. A cleaner environment improves quality of life and boosts tourism. Bangladesh has enormous potential, and I’m very interested in promoting its tourism even in the US if environmental conditions improve,” he said.

Family Reunion

Legislative Support

In April, the Georgia State Senate passed a resolution introduced by Senator Rahman recognising the 2024 student-led movement in Bangladesh advocating for civil service quota reforms and broader democratic demands.

The resolution extended best wishes to the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, for its commitment to reform.

SOURCE : UNB