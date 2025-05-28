US warns foreign students against skipping classes, dropping out | University News

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas.

The United States Department of State has cautioned international students that failure to adhere to the terms of their visa may lead to revocation of their student visa.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas.

Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” reads the official statement posted on the US Embassy in Dhaka’s Facebook page.

Besides, the Trump administration has enforced a halt on all new student visa interviews at US embassies and consulates as it considers a policy to mandate social media screening for foreign applicants, officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

A cable dated Tuesday, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outlines upcoming changes to the vetting process.

One proposal under consideration would require all international students applying to U.S. schools to undergo social media background checks.