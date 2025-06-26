‘Use your education to make a difference’- EU Ambassador | University News

“Be curious, ask questions, challenge algorithms, respect those who are different and always collaborate across divides and use your education to make a difference,” he said.

BRAC University organized an orientation program for the Summer 2025 semester students on its Merul Badda campus in Dhaka yesterday (Wednesday, 25 June) to inform and familiarize students about university life.

Only the young generation can tackle the world’s present challenges such as climate change, digital disruption, irresponsible populism and inequality, Michael Miller, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, told the event as chief guest.

“Be curious, ask questions, challenge algorithms, respect those who are different and always collaborate across divides and use your education to make a difference,” he said.

He also hoped for more of BRAC University graduates to avail scholarships of Erasmus, a European Union program that aims to promote international student exchange among European universities.

BRAC University believes that its students not only go on to become learned individuals but also changemakers committed to driving positive societal transformation, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar.

A “Special Recognition Award – Summer 2025” was presented to three female students— Muzhgan Pazhwak, Bushra Abdul Kaliq and Aonkita Dey—for their global leadership, excellence in advocacy, and debating respectively.

Muzhgan in her 8th semester at BRAC Business School, Bushra is in her final year at the School of Law, and Aonkita in her 11th semester at the Department of Economics and Social Sciences.

A video was screened on BRAC University Founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed highlighting his unwavering dedication to academic excellence and social impact and students of cultural club Monon staged a dance.

The European Union also showcased their “I've Got the Power” campaign, highlighting the positive impact of clean energy on people's lives and sharing inspirational stories of change driven by renewable energy.

Registrar Dr. David Dowland, Professor Samia Huq, Dean of the School of General Education, Proctor Dr. Rubana Ahmed, and Dr. Sadia Hamid Kazi, Chairperson and Associate Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, also spoke at the program.