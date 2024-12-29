Vehicle barriers at du entrances draw mixed reactions

University students have largely welcomed the initiative as a positive move for campus security, while city dwellers, especially regular commuters through the area, have expressed frustration over the resulting inconvenience.

The recent installation of barriers at the entrances of Dhaka University (DU) to restrict the entry of external vehicles for a certain time has drawn mixed reactions from different quarters.

University students have largely welcomed the initiative as a positive move for campus security, while city dwellers, especially regular commuters through the area, have expressed frustration over the resulting inconvenience.

In a notice published by the proctor's office on December 14, the university authorities restricted entry of all types of vehicles through all the entrances (Shahbag, Doyel Chattar, Burn Unit, Shibbari Crossing, Fuller Road, Palashi and Nilkhet) from 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays and other government holidays.

Besides, movement of external vehicles inside the campus was banned from 5pm to 10pm on general working days.

Only vehicles with DU stickers and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, media, and government cars, were permitted inside the campus.

The restriction has led to traffic congestion at these entry points, said drivers of some vehicles.

However, students and university officials said the situation is improving as people adapt to the new regulations.

Sharifa Akter, a member of the Dhaka University Ranger Unit working at the Nilkhet entrance and a resident student of Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall, said, "People are gradually accepting the change. Although there was severe traffic congestion at the entrance initially, it is now decreasing."

Students said the barriers will help control the entry of outsiders into the campus and ensure students’ safety.

Due to the barriers, they can move around the campus without interruption and they no longer fear accidents when crossing the road, they said.

"I welcome this decision of the administration. Although it causes some problems for pedestrians, we need a solution that ends inconveniences for both pedestrians and students," said Hafizul Islam, another DU student.

Sohel, another student who resides at Jahurul Haque Hall, said, "Earlier, I had to ride a bicycle on the footpath from Jahurul Haque Hall to TSC due to the presence of outsider vehicles. But since the barriers were installed, now I can move freely."

On the other hand, city dwellers, especially commuters who used to use the university's entrances, have complained of severe problems in their daily journeys due to the barriers.

Bus, car, rickshaw, and auto-rickshaw drivers have stated that traffic movement has significantly slowed down due to the barriers, which have exacerbated the already challenging traffic situation in the area.

A pedestrian travelling from New Market to Gulistan said, "Because of Dhaka University’s decision, I have to take a much longer route to reach my destination which wastes my time."

Rickshawpuller Shariful Islam said, "We are facing some difficulty because we cannot use the internal roads of the university. There is traffic congestion at the entrances, and we have to take a longer route."

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said, "The restriction will be relaxed to some extent. Vehicles, except for rickshaws and motorcycles, will be allowed to enter. We will discuss the matter further."

He, however, said on the 31st December, all types of vehicles will be prohibited from entering the campus.

On December 14, security and surveillance boxes were installed at seven entrances of Dhaka University to enhance overall security on the campus.