Vehicular restriction on du campus creates good academic atmosphere

In a notice published by the proctor's office on December 14, the

university authorities banned entry of all types of vehicles through

all the entrances (Shahbag, Doyel Chattar, Burn Unit, Shibbari

Crossing, Fuller Road, Palashi and Nilkhet) from 3pm to 10pm on

Fridays, Saturdays and other government holidays.

Besides, movement of external vehicles inside the campus has been

banned from 5pm to 10pm on general working days.

Only vehicles with DU stickers and emergency vehicles, including

ambulances, media, and government cars, will be permitted inside the

campus, the notice said.

Talking to BSS, Jannatul Wakia, a residential student of Ruqayyah

Hall, welcomed the decision of the university administration and said

the step to limit vehicle entrance in the campus is a great initiative

of the present university administration which the previous administrations

couldn’t even dare to take.

“Due to external vehicle movement, I faced problems many times in the

campus area. Sometimes, it took 20 minutes to go to Ruqayyah Hall from

TSC. Moreover, I have hearing problem, so I cannot tolerate loud sound,”

she said while sharing bitter experiences about her five-year

campus life.

She said, adding she was pushed by rickshaws and motorcycles several times

while crossing the roads near the TSC Metrorail station.

Another student named Bristi from the same hall shared similar experiences

and mentioned that she was glad that the university has set limitation on

vehicles entering Dhaka University campus in a particular time of the day.

She said, “Before it was horrific for me to cross the roads even

in the campus area. But now I can cross the road easily.”

Another student named Rukaiya Binte Mofiz shared her dreadful

experience in the campus area on her Facebook timeline.

“I and my friend were on our way to the exam hall on November 19.

We were on a rickshaw. When we reached near the TSC area, a private

car hit our rickshaw and drove away. I fell down from the rickshaw.

But luckily, I had a minor injury,” she wrote expressing her

disappointment over the incident.

Moniruzzaman, a student of Sir AF Rahman hall of Dhaka University,

said it was a timely measure of the Dhaka University

administration, which will help ensure safer environment for students in the campus.

DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said, “This is a university. We cannot

allow external vehicles to use this campus as a bypass road. It is risky

for our students, teachers and staffs. It is nearly impossible to reverse the decision.”

Asked about public sufferings, he said, “I know the city dwellers are

suffering a little for this and I’m sorry for this. But we are

trying to improve the management every day. We are regularly

consulting with experts and traffic administration. They assured us to

provide best cooperation to this end. We have decided to create emergency

lanes for the ambulances and the vehicles that are authorized to enter

the campus.”

“Our boys are not expert and trained as a result some unexpected

incidents are occurring. But this problem will disappear soon. For

BUET we have opened our Polashi road and allowed vehicles to move

through. Again traffic jam in Dhaka city is not a new phenomenon but the way

people is accuse us for it (traffic congestion) is very painful for us,” he added.

Mehedi Hasan Shakil, assistant Police Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP

Shahbagh zone, said, “Due to the closure of the university roads,

there is more traffic jam in Shahbagh, Nilkhet area than before.

Earlier, the traffic jam would end by 7 pm or 7:30 pm, now the traffic jam

continues till 8 pm to 9 pm.”

“Due to the excessive traffic jam, we have increased the number of

traffic police in some places for that specific time. Since this road

is closed when the office hours’ end, the traffic jam is more,” he

added.

Source: BSS