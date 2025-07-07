Veteran journalist Shamim Ahmad no more | Miscellaneous News

He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday following a deterioration of his health conditions, and he breathed his last in the morning, said his brother Rashed Ahmed Mitul.

Shamim Ahmad, former Chief of Correspondents and City Editor of UNB, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Monday morning. He was 68.

He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday following a deterioration of his health conditions, and he breathed his last in the morning, said his brother Rashed Ahmed Mitul.

He is survived by mother, four brothers, three sisters and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Rashed Ahmed Mitul, also a journalist, said he will be buried at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard either after Asar or Maghrib prayers.

In 2015, he was appointed Press Minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC. His appointment was extended by two years in 2017.

Shamim Ahmad led Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) as President.

The UNB management and colleagues expressed profound shock at the death of the eminent journalist.

UNB Editor-in-Chief Enayetullah Khan deeply mourned his death and recalled his contributions and professionalism.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Press Club President Hasan Hafiz and General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan condoled the death.

