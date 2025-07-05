‘Viral Mosharaf’, 3 other ‘robbers’ arrested in Dhaka | Miscellaneous News

The other arrestees were Hridoy,31, Elias Hazi,20, and Akash Howlader ,16.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) has arrested four alleged robbers including Mosharaf Hossain, who recently went viral for brandishing a sharp weapon, while they were preparing for committing a robbery in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.

The other arrestees were Hridoy,31, Elias Hazi,20, and Akash Howlader ,16.

One samurai sword was recovered during the operation.

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted a drive on Friday night and arrested them, said Senior Assistant Director (Media) Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khan Asif Tupu of RAB-2 on Saturday morning.

Several other unidentified people managed to escape.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees reportedly confessed to their involvement in in multiple criminal activities, including mugging, theft, and extortion in Mohammadpur and other parts of Dhaka.

They also admitted to using samurai swords, knives, and other local weapons to intimidate pedestrians and snatch cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

RAB sources said a video of Mosharaf Hossain brandishing a weapon went viral on social media recently, creating panic in the area.

Legal procedures against the accused are currently underway.

Source: UNB