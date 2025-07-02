Want to return to journalism, says Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam | interim government News

Want to return to journalism, says Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Alam said he heard from some of his friends that he was joining a top political party or a newly launched party after his stint as Press Secretary.

Amid speculations over his post-interim future, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday said he is not going to join any political party in a post-Interim period, as he wants to return to journalism.

"I would like to return to journalism and an active writing career. I have some books in mind," he said.

Alam said he heard from some of his friends that he was joining a top political party or a newly launched party after his stint as Press Secretary.

"Honestly speaking, I don't have any crush for any political parties or the kind of lifestyle you embrace once you become an MP or a big shot in a political party," Alam said in a post shared from his verified Facebook account.

The Press Secretary said he could even spend the rest of his life writing exclusively on the July uprising.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shares what exactly happened at KPC

"I have never seen such a spontaneous, brave, beautiful and widespread political struggle in my life," he said, adding that Robert Caro spent his whole life writing on his favourite subject:

"Lyndon B Johnson. Same way, a writer can spend his whole life writing about the July revolution (I know some people don't like the R word)," Alam said.

"Will I be safe in a new metamorphosis in my late life? Over the last few months I've got enormous amount of threats from the Awami League activists," he added.

"I have full faith in Allah, the almighty. He created us and to whom we would return. I look forward to my post-interim life," he said.

source : UNB