Warrant for shakib al hasan in a case over bounced cheque

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan and three others in a case involving a bounced cheque at IFIC Bank.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Md Ziaudur Rahman passed the order after Shakib and three others failed to appear before the court today.

On December 18 last year, another Dhaka court issued summons asking them to appear before it today after IFIC Bank's Relationship Officer Shahibur Rahaman filed the case.

According to the case statement, the Agro Farm owned by Shakib took loans from the Banani branch of IFIC Bank at various times on business purposes. Against that, the company issued two cheques of Tk 4,14,57,000. The cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.