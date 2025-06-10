Water level in 68 rivers rises, 17 falls: FFWC | Miscellaneous News

Among the 116 monitored river stations, water levels at two stations have remained steady while water levels at all rivers are flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

Water levels at 97 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 17 stations recorded fall.

The water level of all major rivers is flowing below the danger level, the bulletin said adding the water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers is decreasing, which may continue for the next Five days and may flow below the danger level.

The water level of the Ganges river is decreasing, which may continue for the next one day and may remain stable for the next four days while the water level of the Padma river is decreasing, which may continue for the next five days and may flow below the danger level.

The water level of the Surma and the Kushiyara rivers is decreasing; which may continue for the next three days and may flow below the danger level.

Source : BSS