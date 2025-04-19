Webinar held at NSU | University News

The webinar was moderated by Norman K. Swazo, Professor of Philosophy, and Director, Officer of Research, North South University.

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) at North South University hosted a webinar titled ‘The Cambodian Genocide 50 Years On: How it Happened and What We've Learned, ‘ part of its Distinguished Webinar Series.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Alex Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology, Director of the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, and UNESCO Chair on Genocide Prevention at Rutgers University, said a press release on Saturday (April 19).

The webinar was moderated by Norman K. Swazo, Professor of Philosophy, and Director, Officer of Research, North South University. In the introductory remarks Md. Rizwanul Islam, Professor of Law & Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences of North South University, stressed on the fact that political bickering and geopolitical interest often stand in the way of fair and speedy trial for mass atrocities and meeting out justice to the perpetrators.

For example, in this case, it took about three decades just to start the trial regarding this genocide, and that too was impeded by some powerful quarters in Cambodia.

Professor Hinton, at the beginning of his speech discussed several matters such as Human Rights, Media Freedom and demonstrated their connection to the propagation of genocide. He also highlighted several points for creating a robust democracy. He then focused on the genocide that was led by the Khmer Rouge occurred on Cambodia in 1975.

He said that even after 50 years have passed since the genocide in Cambodia, new incidents of genocide are still occurring (for example, Gaza, Somalia and others). He talked about the approach of USA regarding these genocides and criticized it saying that the best way to practice democracy is to make the state accountable for their actions.

An important reason he highlighted for these acts of genocide is the backsliding of democracy which is creating scope for certain people to act to their petty interest. He also talked about the suffering of the people of Cambodia due to the genocide and its aftermath.