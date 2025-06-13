Why did Israel attack Iran? | Miscellaneous News

Recent US intelligence reports say that Israel is seeking to capitalize on the destruction inflicted after it bombed Iran’s missile production facilities and air defenses in October.

Photo : Collected

US intelligence agencies had been warning since February that Israel was likely to attempt to strike facilities key to Iran’s nuclear program this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly pushed for a military option to stop Iran’s nuclear program.

And overall, Israel is also still pursuing the broader goal of causing regime change in Iran, one such intelligence report said.

Israel sees Iran as an existential threat: For years, Israel has said it has the most to lose if Iran, which refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist, develops a nuclear bomb.

Israel and Iran have been fighting a shadow war through proxies and covert actions for decades. Tehran has supported regional armed groups that have engaged in direct conflict with Israel, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza began, attacks by Iran-backed proxy groups have escalated in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu is in hot water domestically: Opposition to a new military conscription bill has sparked political deadlock, and Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, had met for talks about dissolving itself – which could have ultimately led to early elections that polls show Netanyahu would lose.

Parliament rejected a vote on dissolution Wednesday, giving Netanyahu more time to resolve the crisis.

Why now: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran to be in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

Tehran retaliated by announcing it would ramp up its nuclear activities, warning it had “no option but to respond.”

Uranium is a nuclear fuel that, when highly enriched, can be used to make a bomb. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Source : CNN