Why DU students have no love for food served at hall canteens | University News

Why DU students have no love for food served at hall canteens

Despite longstanding complaints about the poor quality of food in various residential halls of Dhaka University, students see no improvement.

Complaints about nutritional deficiencies in the daily menu, poor food quality, unhygienic environment, and occasional discovery of insects in the food are common.

Students in almost every residential hall of the university complain that the quality of rice, lentils, oil, or meat used in cooking is often below standard.

Often, the fish is stale or foul-smelling, and the presence of insects can be observed in vegetables or curries. Even the colour, smell, and taste of the food – everything indicates that quality food is not being supplied.

Who manages the hall food affairs?

The hall authorities issue tenders for operating the canteen food service. External contractors apply there. The hall authorities select the contractor. The contractor has to pay the hall authorities Tk 3,500 to Tk. 4000 per month for all ancillary matters, including electricity, water, and gas. The responsibility for supervising all matters of the canteen is given to a specific House Tutor. He supervises all matters.

In reality, there is no institutional process for regular monitoring or quality checking. Although a specific House Tutor is assigned responsibility in many halls, students say it is not done regularly.

A student of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall said, "When we complain about the food quality, good food is served for a few days afterwards. Then it returns to the same state again. Regular supervision isn't done either. Often, the responsible cannot be reached by phone."

Why is the food quality bad?

"Moreover, the price at which food is served is very low. Students come here from marginalised areas who have financial constraints. However, we try to provide the best possible."

Students claim, "The quality of food is not improving due to the indifference of the university administration. Even when complaints are made on behalf of students, they are not properly considered. It's as if we are hostages to the contractors. Besides, there is a tendency among the responsible contractors to cut costs for profit that cause the bad quality of food."

Regarding these issues, the president of the Provost Standing Committee, Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun, said, "We have been working from the beginning to improve the food quality in every hall. We have formed teams in each hall, comprising teachers and students, to supervise."

source : unb