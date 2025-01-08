Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in los angeles suburb

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the fire, and his team was in touch with local officials to offer federal assistance, the White House said.

A ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked panicked evacuations Tuesday, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region.

Frightened residents abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the 1,260-acre (510-hectare) blaze engulfing an area crammed with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Firefighters used bulldozers to push dozens of vehicles -- including expensive models like BMWs, Teslas and Mercedes -- to one side, leaving many crumpled and with their alarms sounding.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

Hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, attacking the blaze from the ground and from the air, while crews worked in steep terrain to cut back vegetation and create firebreaks.

Around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the fast-spreading flames, which levelled multiple homes as they leapt large distances.

"We are not out of danger," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, at an afternoon press conference, adding that the winds are expected to pick up.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the fire, and his team was in touch with local officials to offer federal assistance, the White House said.

- 'Everyone panicked' -

The fire erupted mid-morning and swelled quickly, taking many residents by surprise.

One man, who gave his name as Gary, told broadcaster KTLA hot ashes were raining down on his community of Sea Ridge.

"There was smoke in the distance, and I was assured that it would not come over the hill... Five minutes later, it's coming down the hill," he said. "Everyone panicked, that's when everybody made a run and went to go and pack their houses up."

Evacuee Kelsey Trainor said she saw the fire explode in size as she was fleeing her home.

"By the time we got to the bottom of the hill, which is about two or three miles, there were flames on both sides of the road, and it became gridlocked," she said.

"No-one knew what to do. Everyone was honking their horns. There's flames all around you.

"I could see people walking with suitcases, with their dogs, children, an elderly woman was really visibly upset and in tears."

Pacific Palisades resident Andrew Hires told AFP he got a text alerting him to the fire as his child was at the dentist about to have a tooth extracted.

"We pulled off the mask and ran to the car," he said.

- 'Destructive, widespread' -

The fire came as the area was being hit by seasonal Santa Ana winds that forecasters said could develop into the worst windstorm in a decade.

Gusts of up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour were expected in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service said.

Red flag warnings of critical fire danger -- the highest level of alert -- were expected to remain in place until Thursday evening.

"This looks pretty, pretty concerning," said meteorologist Daniel Swain.

"It's going to be, I think, a rough night. And what's going on now is only just the beginning, because weather conditions are going to get a lot worse."

Hollywood events including a red-carpet premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film "Unstoppable" were called off amid the blaze.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Biden had instantly approved federal aid to tackle the fire.

"No politics, no hand wringing, no kissing the feet. The president of the United States said, 'yes. What else do you need?'" he told reporters.

Incoming president Donald Trump has previously threatened to withhold wildfire aid from Democrat-ruled California.

Wildfires are an expected part of life in the US West and play a vital role in the natural cycle.

But scientists say human-caused climate change is altering weather patterns.

Southern California had two decades of drought that were followed by two exceptionally wet years, which has left the countryside primed to burn.

