Will Separate Directorate for Kindergartens Bring any Positive Results? | interim government News

The Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has underscored the need of turning the Compulsory Primary Education Implementation Monitoring Unit into a full directorate and with this end in view, he convened a meeting where it was unanimously accepted that kindergartens, non-government primary schools and primary schools attached to high schools must be brought under registration process and compel them to follow the rules and regulations imposed by the government. In the first order, we must appreciate this move and thought

শিক্ষাবিদ

At the recommendation of Consultation Committee for Primary and Non-formal Education Development, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education passed an order to DPE to increase the salary grade of the government primary school teachers. That, however, has not satisfied the teachers who gave an ultimatum to the government instead to press their three points demand by 04 May. We know around three lac seventy-five thousand teachers work in government primary schools with the status of 13th grade and the head teachers’ 11th grade. According to the new proposal the assistant teachers’ grade will be 12th and the head teachers’ 10th. The Consultation Committee also suggested to repeal the position of entry level ‘assistant teacher’ by renaming it as teacher.

The country sees more than one lac primary schools including 65thousand 566 government primary schools. The non-government primary schools which also play a vital role in terms of disseminating primary education to millions of children. However, they need to have government registration and follow the regulations imposed by the government. The government regulation doesn’t reflect in most of the cases that has raised the concern of the ministry. Of course, having government registration sounds very good and easy but in the name of government registration, bribery, irregularities and serious bossing prevail in this area that tend to mar the objectives of disseminating primary education to the children. The irregularities, the behaviour of the field officers, their dedication, honesty and real patriotism must come as important points along with empowering them with the power to give registration to the non-government schools and supervise them. When the field officials will have these qualities, getting registration from them may work well and the non-government primary schools will smilingly have registration and follow all sorts of regulations, otherwise things not be rosy as it is thought.

The proposed directorate will shoulder 17 responsibilities and out of them, the significant one will be to monitor, evaluate, conduct research and put recommendations accordingly. In order to do that, arranging training and workshops in district and national level will be their usual works. Moreover, it will monitor the registration activities of non-government primary and kindergartens. At the same time, registered non-government primary schools, learning centers run by BNFE, NGOs run centers, visiting and supervising the community schools. Above all, this directorate will publish and circulate the information and speech related to primary education.

There lies no regular system of assessing or monitoring the academic progress of the learners. It happens occasionally. One such assessment was conducted several months back that shows a very dismal picture. Students’ competency has been ascertained on the basis of their ability to read, write and understand which has been identified by green, yellow and red colour. In the city of Dhaka 21 schools of Matijheel, Ramna, Dhanmondi thana were visited but not a single one was found in green colour zone, 6 found yellow 6 and the rest are red. It is a wakeup call for the entire primary education administration. When this is the situation of Dhaka city government primary schools, we can easily deduce the facts of the rural and remote area schools. Again, after visiting 483 primary schools of 20 upazilas of 12 districts, only six schools have been identified as green category, yellow 161 and the rest 316 .

Writer: Former Teacher of Cadet College