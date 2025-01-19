Winter festival at ju showcases cultural splendour and natural diversity

The festival drew thousands of music lovers, students, faculty members, and visitors from across the city to the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha. Braving Dhaka's infamous traffic, many city dwellers joined the celebrations to experience the lively atmosphere and captivating performances.

The winter season at Jahangirnagar University (JU) came alive with vibrant colours, mesmerising beauty, and a distinctive festive aroma as the campus community celebrated the seventh edition of Heem Utshab (Winter Festival).

The three-day-long extravaganza, which began on Thursday, embraced the charm of the season while highlighting the significance of preserving natural diversity under the theme, Feere Asuk Pakhir Hak, Jol o Jibon Mukti Pak.

"I came here today especially to enjoy Maestro Kafil Ahmed's performance. The other acts were also remarkable. Jahangirnagar truly deserves the title of the Cultural Capital," said Rifat Noor, a resident of Uttara, Dhaka.

This year's festival featured a veterinary medical camp where pet owners could bring their animals for free check-ups, offering a unique addition to the celebrations. A wide array of activities enriched the event, including a photography exhibition, traditional pithas (rice cakes), folk songs, rural games, stage dramas, poetry recitals, and Baul song performances.

The day-long painting and photography exhibitions added further artistic flair to the festivities.

The closing ceremony, held at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium, featured Bhobganer Asor, a spellbinding Baul music session. Renowned singers from Mymensingh, including Sunil Karmakar, Abdur Rahman Dukhu, Akash Gayen, and Joyeeta Arpa, left the audience enthralled with their soulful performances.

Isfar Saadi, one of the festival's organisers, shared that this year's event, held under the banner "Poromporay Amra", focused on raising awareness about the importance of preserving natural diversity.

Imran Hasan Shuvo, another organiser, said that the festival provides a unique platform to connect with alumni and foster a sense of togetherness among people from all walks of life.

The celebration once again solidified Jahangirnagar University's reputation as a cultural hub, offering a space where art, nature, and community converge in harmony.

Source: The Daily Star