Work with professionalism being above political ideologies, CA asks SSF | interim government News

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked Special Security Force (SSF) to work with professionalism staying above political ideologies.

The event was arranged at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) on the occasion of the SSF's 39th founding anniversary as SSF Director General Major General Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury spoke, among others.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, chiefs of the three services, CA's principal secretary, principal coordinator on SDG affairs, CA's press secretary, inspector general of police and senior government officials were present.

Prof Yunus said for the sake of security, the SSF has to impose various restrictions which often cause public inconvenience.

He instructed the SSF personnel to reduce public sufferings as much as possible.

Mentioning that in the past, all flight operations at Shahjalal International Airport used to be closed for about one hour for VIP flights, which created many complications, the chief adviser said he lifted this restriction.

"I hope this will ease the suffering to the general passengers. I think that the SSF will successfully perform all the responsibilities reposed in them, not being isolated from people, but by interconnecting public relations and security," he said.

About the functions of the SSF, the chief adviser said the force ensures the security of Bangabhaban, his residence, office and during his movements.

It also plays a significant role in guaranteeing security during various events inside and outside Dhaka, he said.

He also said the SSF has successfully ensured security in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps and in Chittagong Port and the convocation ceremony of Chittagong University he attended.

"Not only within the country but also outside the country, during my state visits, the SSF has worked in coordination with various embassies and the protocol and security forces of the concerned countries and made the visits successful," he added.

In addition, Prof Yunus said this force very successfully completed the overall security during the state visits of the Malaysian prime minister, the president of East Timor and the secretary-general of the United Nations, who visited Bangladesh.

In today's world, due to the availability of modern technology and information exchange, the type and nature of security threats are changing rapidly, he said.

So, the chief adviser said providing 100 percent security is a very challenging issue.

Despite various limitations, the SSF is providing security properly, he said, hoping that the force would regularly review various types of security threats and take necessary measures to deal with those.

Prof Yunus said the SSF has recently strengthened the cyber security system of the State Guest House Jamuna.

He hoped that the force would similarly improve the cyber security system at CAO.

"I also hope that the SSF, as a professional force, will improve day by day with the integration of advanced training, advanced technology and improved morale," Prof Yunus said.

He said he is pleased to know that the process of modernisation of the force’s training, weapons and equipment is ongoing.

In addition, he said the process of increasing the capacity of SSF personnel through the use of state-of-the-art weapons and equipment and receiving advanced training at home and abroad continues aiming to make its operational activities more effective.

The chief adviser said very soon, the SSF will replace their 12-year-old VHF Radio Communication System with the latest model UHF Radio Communication System, which will greatly increase its operational efficiency.

Noting that the special security force has to rely on various law enforcement agencies, army, PGR and intelligence agencies to ensure overall security, he suggested the SSF maintain good relations with all the forces and agencies and perform their responsibilities through close communication and coordination with those.

Prof Yunus expressed his gratitude to the chiefs of all the services for selecting and sending smart officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Ansar to turn the SSF into a modern and professional force.

source : BSS