Worker killed as IBA canteen wall collapses | University News

The incident occurred at around 3:00pm. The victim, Dani Islam, 50, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

ফাইল ছবি

A construction worker died after being crushed under a wall collapsed during renovation work at the canteen of Dhaka University’s Institute of Business Administration on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 3:00pm. The victim, Dani Islam, 50, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

A native of Nayanagar in Kishoreganj’s Itna upazila, Dani had been living in a rented house at Mirpur-10 of the capital.

His brother-in-law Shahidul Islam said it was Dani’s first day at the site, where he was brought in for work. The accident happened while breaking down a wall of the canteen.

Witnesses said renovation work was underway at the IBA canteen when a wall suddenly collapsed on Dani Islam. Co-workers quickly rescued him and took to the hospital.

Inspector Md Faruk of DMCH police camp said the body was kept at the hospital morgue and Shahbagh police had been informed.

source : newage