World bank reiterates support for bangladesh interim govt

World Bank managing director Anna Bjerde on Thursday reiterated the global lender’s support to the interim government for rebuilding of Bangladesh.

Bjerde made the comments when she called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss city of Davos, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

‘I want to express our support. Count on us for whatever support you want,’ she told Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The World Bank managing director for operations said the bank would like to extend its support to Bangladesh in the second half of the year.

During the talks, they spoke briefly on the July uprising, reform initiatives of the Interim Government and the state of the country’s economy.

Lamiya Morshed, the SDG coordinator of the Bangladesh government, and Tareq Ariful Islam, the country’s permanent envoy to Geneva, also attended the meeting.

Source: Newage