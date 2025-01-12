Yunus for probing uk properties linked to tulip siddiq

Shayan Rahman, son of Salman F Rahman, is linked to a £1.2 million property bought for Tulip's family and is under investigation for laundering $80 million out of Bangladesh.

Salman F Rahman's son, Shayan linked to £1.2 million property bought by Tulip's family

Yunus calls for an investigation into properties linked to Tulip, the UK's anti-corruption minister.

Tulip's family has been linked to multiple London properties, some purchased through offshore companies named in the Panama Papers.

Yunus accuses Tulip's family of benefiting from assets acquired under Bangladesh's former autocratic regime.

Yunus calls ACC to investigate Tulip's properties, saying that if assets were illegally acquired, they should be returned.

The Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission is urged to look into Tulip's property dealings.

Tulip denies any wrongdoing, saying she has done nothing illegal.

The British National Crime Agency (NCA) has shown readiness to help Bangladesh recover stolen assets.

Conservative Party leader Kemi urges PM Keir Starmer to sack Tulip over embezzlement allegations.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for an investigation into properties used by Tulip Siddiq and her family, pointing out that they may have benefited from illicit wealth tied to the regime of Sheikh Hasina, Tulip's aunt, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The report reveals that several London properties were linked to offshore companies and businessmen named in the Panama Papers.

In a recent interview, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, emphasised that the properties connected to Tulip Siddiq should be thoroughly examined. He said that if it is found that these assets were acquired through unlawful means, they should be returned to the people of Bangladesh.

"It's about plain robbery," he said, accusing the former regime of embezzling funds through fraudulent practices that have had long-lasting effects on the country.

The properties in question were bought by associates of Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in August 5, 2024. The family of Tulip Siddiq, a British MP for Hampstead & Highgate and the UK's anti-corruption minister, has been linked to five London properties bought with the help of offshore companies. These properties are not currently under formal investigation, but Muhammad Yunus urged the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to look into them as part of its ongoing inquiries into corruption and embezzlement under Sheikh Hasina's regime.

According to the Sunday Times report, one of these properties was a Hampstead home bought by an offshore company named in the Panama Papers. This particular company was connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen with ties to the Awami League, the political party led by Sheikh Hasina. Tulip Siddiq, who has previously spoken out against the use of offshore trusts to evade financial transparency, now faces intense scrutiny over her family's dealings.

In his remarks, Yunus expressed disbelief at the situation, noting that it was an "irony" that Tulip Siddiq, who holds the position of anti-corruption minister in the UK, had been linked to these controversial properties. "She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself [over the London properties]," Yunus said. "Maybe you didn't realise it, but now you realise it. You say: 'Sorry, I didn't know it [at] that time, I seek forgiveness from the people that I did this and I resign.' She's not saying that. She's defending herself." While Yunus did not call for Siddiq's resignation, he emphasised that her defense of the properties raised serious ethical questions.

The scandal comes amid wider allegations of corruption surrounding Sheikh Hasina's government. Hasina, who was the prime minister of Bangladesh until last year, has been accused of crimes against humanity, enforced disappearances, and widespread corruption. One of the most controversial deals attributed to her regime was a nuclear energy agreement brokered with Russia, which is now under investigation by the ACC. Tulip Siddiq has denied any involvement in that deal or any other allegedly corrupt ventures.

While Tulip has denied any wrongdoing, saying she has done nothing illegal, the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is already looking into the broader corruption under Sheikh Hasina's government, including the alleged misappropriation of billions of dollars.

Asked whether Tulip Siddiq's properties should be investigated by the ACC, Yunus said "absolutely". He added that the commission should look at the "whole thing".

He also said that, if feasible, the properties bought by Awami League allies should be returned. "That's the intention of the interim government. How to bring them back. Because it's about people's money. And when I say people it's not about the billion-dollar people you talk about, [it's] common people," he said.

Tulip Siddiq's position was further challenged after a new report revealed that Dhaka's financial intelligence (BFIU) had ordered banks in Bangladesh to produce transaction details of all accounts connected to her. This new information could potentially complicate her standing in the scandal, especially after the recent revelations of her family's wealth linked to offshore companies.

One of the key figures involved in the property purchases is Shayan Rahman, the son of Salman Rahman, a billionaire former adviser to Sheikh Hasina. Shayan Rahman used an offshore trust to buy a £1.2 million property in Golders Green, London, which was used by Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddiq's mother. Shayan Rahman is currently under investigation by the Bangladesh Criminal Investigation Department for laundering more than $80 million out of Bangladesh, with funds allegedly funneled through Dubai. Salman Rahman was arrested after attempting to flee the country by boat, and his son's whereabouts remain unknown.

Shayan Rahman is also known for his ties to the British Asian Trust, an anti-poverty charity founded by Prince Charles. He reportedly donated over £250,000 to the charity, and Prince Charles publicly praised him for his support during a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace. Yunus, however, was skeptical of Shayan Rahman's charitable endeavors, sarcastically commenting on his "generous philanthropy," noting that many others involved in similar activities had yet to be publicly named, reported the Sunday Times.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), the UK's equivalent of the FBI, has shown willingness to assist Bangladesh in recovering assets linked to illicit financial activities. In October 2024, NCA officers visited Dhaka to meet with local law enforcement, and they have indicated that they could help freeze UK-based assets if requested. Yunus expressed hope that the NCA, as well as other international law enforcement agencies, would continue to cooperate in tracking down and recovering stolen assets.

"We need to bring them to justice," Yunus declared. He stressed that the ongoing investigations must ensure that those responsible for embezzling Bangladesh's wealth are held accountable. He also emphasised that it is not just the high-ranking political elite who are affected but the common people of Bangladesh, whose resources have been misused for personal gain.

Yunus has made it clear that recovering these assets, whether they are properties, bank accounts, or other forms of wealth, is a key priority for the interim government. He vowed to continue efforts to locate and return the stolen wealth, including investigating properties in the UK, the Caribbean, and other countries where illicit assets are believed to be hidden.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to remove Tulip Siddiq from her position as Treasury Minister after she was named in an investigation into allegations that her family embezzled up to £3.9 billion from infrastructure spending in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kemi Badenoch said, "It's time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq," adding that the PM had "appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption."

