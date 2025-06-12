Yunus sends condolence to Indian PM Modi over plane crash | Miscellaneous News

The chief adviser stated in his message, “​I am shocked to learn of the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident.”

Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has sent his condolences to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressing deep sadness over the crash of an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board in India's western city of Ahmedabad today, Thursday, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

The chief adviser stated in his message, “​I am shocked to learn of the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident.”

“At this trying hour, our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form. Please accept, the assurances of my highest consideration,” his message added.