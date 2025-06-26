'Zero Soil' initiative underway to cut Dhaka's air pollution: Rizwana | interim government News

Rizwana said open soil around houses should be covered with grass and trees should be planted on rooftops.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said a 'Zero Soil' initiative is being implemented to reduce air pollution, caused by dust, in the capital.

She said the city corporations, the forest department, and citizens must work together to implement this initiative.

Rizwana said open soil around houses should be covered with grass and trees should be planted on rooftops.

"Plant as many trees as you can, and ensure 'Zero Soil' wherever there is open space," she told the inaugural ceremony of a tree plantation programme, jointly organised by the Forest Department and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), on Harar Bari premises in Purbachal New Town.

Under this programme, saplings are being planted along road medians, footpaths, canal and waterbody banks, and other areas suitable for greening.

Rizwana stated, "We aim to set an example in the DNCC area by September. Everyone must understand the importance of greening and practice it in real life. We should not destroy natural ecosystems. A forest ecosystem cannot be artificially created- it must be nurtured and grown."

She stressed the need for integrating housing with forest-based environments and called upon all concerned to begin coordinated implementation of planned activities.

According to the DNCC sources, the city corporation is currently working to green 120 km of medians and 108 km of canal banks.

In addition, joint afforestation programmes have been undertaken in RAJUK's Uttara Residential Sector and in Purbachal. Local communities and volunteer organisations have also been engaged in this effort.

Chaired by DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz, the event was attended, among others, by Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md. Riazul Islam and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury.

Following the ceremony, Rizwana inaugurated the Zero Soil programme by planting grass on the roadside next to the Banani graveyard.